Mariner LLC Acquires 4,357 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after acquiring an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after acquiring an additional 350,634 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

