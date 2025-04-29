Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

