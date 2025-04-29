SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

SWTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

SWTX opened at $46.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,593,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,398.56. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $9,530,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,131,210.24. The trade was a 57.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 445,593 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

