Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Garrett Motion worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 233,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $875,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,395,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,328,119.02. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,434,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,914,613. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,109,853 shares of company stock valued at $28,920,153 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.67. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

