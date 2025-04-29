Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGEE opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.