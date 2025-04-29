625 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by WealthTrak Capital Management LLC

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average of $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.