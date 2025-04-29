Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

