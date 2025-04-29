Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

