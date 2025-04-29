Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 122,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

