Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PID opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $19.99.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1665 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.