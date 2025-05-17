Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.07 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chimera Investment

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.