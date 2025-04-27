Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $577.00.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $526.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.82. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $445.63 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $825,864.40. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,374,000 after purchasing an additional 317,937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 69,429.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,041,000 after acquiring an additional 356,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Lennox International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lennox International by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

