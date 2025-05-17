iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITOS opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,267.64. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 32.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 831,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 74.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,649,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,798 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

