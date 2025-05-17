Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,347,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,735,240. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Playtika by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Playtika by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Playtika has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.67 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

