DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.01 and a 200 day moving average of $211.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

