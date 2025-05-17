Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $15.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

