Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 273,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,526,000 after buying an additional 136,263 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 83,891 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $87.90 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.