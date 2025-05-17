Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 273,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,526,000 after buying an additional 136,263 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 83,891 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:ICVT opened at $87.90 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.