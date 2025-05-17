Comerica Bank Sells 471 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.47.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

