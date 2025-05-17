BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $458.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

