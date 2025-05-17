Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLBE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Global-E Online stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

