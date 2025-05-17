Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stake Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 591,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $33,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

