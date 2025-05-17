Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.36% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

