Q3 EPS Estimate for Intuitive Machines Raised by Analyst

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Intuitive Machines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $12.36 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,628.32. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,286,692.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,565 over the last 90 days. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 275.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,939 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

