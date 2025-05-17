Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on April 16th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 4/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on 4/9/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $291.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 77,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 197,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

