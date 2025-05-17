Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $158.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

