B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for ARWR Q3 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The business had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $15.71 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

