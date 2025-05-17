BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

FLTR stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

