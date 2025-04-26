Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSPD stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.