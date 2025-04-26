Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 305,900 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.