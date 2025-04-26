Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $485.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s FY2025 earnings at $34.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELV. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.44.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $421.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $8,855,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

