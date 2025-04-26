MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MFA Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.06 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

