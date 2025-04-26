Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

