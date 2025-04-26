Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,228 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,051 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 218,505.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 155,139 shares during the period.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $186,009.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,479,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,304.80. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $51,344.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,460.06. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,313 shares of company stock worth $2,995,270 in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.1 %

MCW opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.