Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,110,022 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,022 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after buying an additional 26,172,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,034 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

