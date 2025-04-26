Invesco Ltd. Acquires 223,447 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 379.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,783.71. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

