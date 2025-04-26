Bank of Montreal Can Has $133,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.57. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.88 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

