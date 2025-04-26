Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

