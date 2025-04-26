Invesco Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.1 %

RSI stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 561,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,681.60. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.