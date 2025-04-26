UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.