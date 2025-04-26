Morgan Stanley Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

