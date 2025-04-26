Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 619,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 374,664 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 1.6 %

UA opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.