Promising Retail Stocks To Research – April 24th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly-traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers through physical stores, e-commerce platforms, or a combination of both. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending patterns, economic cycles, and sector trends such as seasonality, inventory management, and shifts in shopping behavior (e.g., the rise of online retail). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.83 on Thursday, reaching $255.57. The company had a trading volume of 65,243,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,081,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.05. Tesla has a 12 month low of $157.51 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.53. 23,301,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,863,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.66.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,571,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,677,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.52. Apple has a 52-week low of $166.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

