Best Solar Stocks To Research – April 24th

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities relate to the solar-energy value chain, such as manufacturing photovoltaic panels and inverters, developing or operating solar farms, or supplying essential materials and services. Because their revenues depend on solar-power adoption, these equities are often sensitive to technological advances, government incentives, and broader trends in renewable-energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,243,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,081,218. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $157.51 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $28.71 on Thursday, reaching $364.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.03 and its 200 day moving average is $331.01. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.60. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $531.01. 1,646,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,913. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $396.35 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.87 and its 200-day moving average is $479.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.13. 3,032,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. Vistra has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

