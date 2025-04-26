Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,722 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BRP by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in BRP by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $34.52 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.21%.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

