Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 348.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $84.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

