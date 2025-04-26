Top Energy Stocks To Follow Today – April 24th

Tesla, Broadcom, and GE Vernova are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, production, refinement, transportation, or distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable power. Because their revenues are closely tied to commodity prices and energy demand, these stocks often exhibit higher volatility and are sensitive to geopolitical events, regulatory changes, and shifts toward alternative energy sources. Investors use energy stocks both for potential capital appreciation and, in many cases, for dividend income generated by established energy producers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.31. 58,192,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,192,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.05. Tesla has a 1 year low of $158.36 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $821.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.78. 11,214,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,215,455. The company has a market capitalization of $882.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $25.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.58. 2,321,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,421. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.03. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.01.

