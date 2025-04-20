NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.