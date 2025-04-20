AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AAR has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. AAR's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AAR by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AAR by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

