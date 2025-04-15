Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

