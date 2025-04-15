Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,463 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Illumina by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,011,000 after acquiring an additional 840,423 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,714,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $66,185,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.